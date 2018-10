One person is dead following a two-vehicle traffic accident in York County. The Coroner’s Office says it happened just before 9am Thursday along Delta Road (Route-74) near Bacon Road in Chanceford Township. Officials say 28-year old Samantha Rodriguez of Brogue was killed when a pick-up truck going the opposite way drifted across the center line and hit her SUV. Three others were injured. An investigation is underway.