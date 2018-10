A TUESDAY NIGHT SHOOTING IN LANCASTER CITY LEAVES THE VICTIM IN CRITICAL BUT STABLE CONDITION. POLICE SAY THE VICTIM WAS FOUND WOUNDED IN THE ABDOMEN ALONG EAST KING AND SOUTH LIME STREETS AT AROUND 7:45PM. ANYONE WITH MORE INFO CAN CALL LANCASTER COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS ARE 1-800-322-1913. NO WORD YET ON A SUSPECT.