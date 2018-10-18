Halloween Happenings

Keep an eye out for Newstalk 93.9 910 WSBA in these local Halloween Parades!
Columbia Mardi Gras Parade
Thursday, October 25th, 7:00pm
York Halloween Parade
Sunday, October 28th, 2pm
Trick Or Treat Nights
Adams County
all times are 6pm-8pm
• Arendtsville – Oct 31
• Bendersville – Oct 31
• Berwick Township – Oct 31
• Biglerville – Oct 31
• Bonneauville – Oct 28
• Carroll Valley – Oct 31
• Cumberland Township – Oct 31
• East Berlin – Oct 31
• Fairfield – Oct 31
• Franklin Township – Oct 31
• Gettysburg – Oct 31
• Hamilton Township – Oct 31
• Hanover – Oct 23
• Latimore – Oct 27
• Littlestown – Oct 31
• McSherrystown – Oct 23
• New Oxford – Oct 31
• Oxford Township – Oct 31
• Penn Township – Oct 23
• Straban Township – Oct 31
• Union Township – Oct 31
• West Manheim Township – Oct. 31
• York Springs – Oct 28
ADAMS COUNTY HALLOWEEN PARADES
• Gettysburg – Oct 23
• Hanover – Oct 25
• New Oxford – Oct 27
• York Springs – Oct 28
Cumberland County
• Camp Hill: Oct. 31
• Carlisle: Oct. 31
• Dickinson Township: Oct. 31
• East Pennsboro Township: Oct. 31
• Hampden Township: Oct. 31
• Lemoyne: Oct. 25
• Lower Allen Township: Oct. 25
• Mechanicsburg: Oct. 25
• Mount Holly Springs: Oct. 31
• New Cumberland: Oct. 31
• North Middleton Township: Oct. 31
• Shippensburg: Oct. 31
• Silver Spring Township: Oct. 31
• South Middleton Township: Oct. 31
• Wormleysburg: Oct. 25
CUMBERLAND COUNTY HALLOWEEN PARADES
• Shippensburg – Oct 20
• Dillsburg – Oct 20
• Mount Holly Springs – Oct 24
• East Pennsboro Township – Oct 24
Dauphin County
• Derry Township: Oct. 31
• Elizabethville: Oct. 31
• Harrisburg: Oct. 25
• Hummelstown: Oct. 25
• Lower Paxton Township: Oct. 25
• Middletown: Oct. 25
• Millersburg: Oct. 25
• Paxtang: Oct. 25
• Penbrook: Halloween party (ages 12 and younger) 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Borough Hall.
• Swatara Township: Oct. 25
• Wiconisco Township: Oct. 25
DAUPHIN COUNTY HALLOWEEN PARADES
• East Hanover Township/Grantville – Oct. 18
• Elizabethville – Oct 22
• Paxtang – Oct 23
• Millerstown – Oct 25
• Hummelstown – Oct 29
• Wiconisco Township – Oct 29
Lancaster County
All cities and townships: Oct. 31 from 6pm-8pm
LANCASTER COUNTY HALLOWEEN PARADES
• Columbia – Oct 25
• Lititz – Oct 29
York County
• Carroll Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25
• Chanceford Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Codorus Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Conewago Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Cross Roads Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Dallastown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Delta Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Dillsburg Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25
• Dover Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Dover Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• East Hopewell Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• East Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• East Prospect Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Fairview Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Fawn Grove Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Fawn Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Felton Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Franklin Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25
• Franklintown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25
• Glen Rock Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Goldsboro Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Hallam Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Hanover Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23
• Heidelberg Township: trunk or treat, see Porters Fire Co. below
• Hellam Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Hopewell Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Jackson Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Jacobus Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Jefferson Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Lewisberry Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25
• Loganville Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Lower Chanceford Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Lower Windsor Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Manchester Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Manheim Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23
• Monaghan Township: 6-8 p.m., Oct. 25
• Mount Wolf Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• New Freedom Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• New Salem Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct 31
• Newberry Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25
• North Codorus Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• North Hopewell Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• North York Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Paradise Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Peach Bottom Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Penn Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23
• Railroad Borough: 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
• Red Lion Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Seven Valleys Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Shrewsbury Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Shrewsbury Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Springettsbury Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Springfield Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Spring Garden Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Spring Grove Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Stewartstown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Warrington Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Washington Township: no date/time set
• Wellsville Borough: 6-7 p.m. Oct 31
• West Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• West Manheim Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• West York Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Windsor Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Windsor Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Winterstown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Wrightsville Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Yoe Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• York City: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• York Haven Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• York Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Yorkana Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
YORK COUNTY HALLOWEEN PARADES
• Dallastown: 7 p.m. Oct. 18
• Dover: 3 p.m., Oct. 7
• Dillsburg: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20
• East Manchester Twp./Manchester/Mt. Wolf: 2 p.m. Oct. 21
• Gettysburg: 7:15-9:15 p.m., Oct. 23
• Hanover: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 25
• New Oxford: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 27
• Red Lion: 7 p.m. Oct. 29
• York City: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 28