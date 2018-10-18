Halloween Happenings

Keep an eye out for Newstalk 93.9 910 WSBA in these local Halloween Parades!

Columbia Mardi Gras Parade

Thursday, October 25th, 7:00pm

York Halloween Parade

Sunday, October 28th, 2pm

Trick Or Treat Nights

Adams County

all times are 6pm-8pm

• Arendtsville – Oct 31

• Bendersville – Oct 31

• Berwick Township – Oct 31

• Biglerville – Oct 31

• Bonneauville – Oct 28

• Carroll Valley – Oct 31

• Cumberland Township – Oct 31

• East Berlin – Oct 31

• Fairfield – Oct 31

• Franklin Township – Oct 31

• Gettysburg – Oct 31

• Hamilton Township – Oct 31

• Hanover – Oct 23

• Latimore – Oct 27

• Littlestown – Oct 31

• McSherrystown – Oct 23

• New Oxford – Oct 31

• Oxford Township – Oct 31

• Penn Township – Oct 23

• Straban Township – Oct 31

• Union Township – Oct 31

• West Manheim Township – Oct. 31

• York Springs – Oct 28

ADAMS COUNTY HALLOWEEN PARADES

• Gettysburg – Oct 23

• Hanover – Oct 25

• New Oxford – Oct 27

• York Springs – Oct 28

Cumberland County

• Camp Hill: Oct. 31

• Carlisle: Oct. 31

• Dickinson Township: Oct. 31

• East Pennsboro Township: Oct. 31

• Hampden Township: Oct. 31

• Lemoyne: Oct. 25

• Lower Allen Township: Oct. 25

• Mechanicsburg: Oct. 25

• Mount Holly Springs: Oct. 31

• New Cumberland: Oct. 31

• North Middleton Township: Oct. 31

• Shippensburg: Oct. 31

• Silver Spring Township: Oct. 31

• South Middleton Township: Oct. 31

• Wormleysburg: Oct. 25

CUMBERLAND COUNTY HALLOWEEN PARADES

• Shippensburg – Oct 20

• Dillsburg – Oct 20

• Mount Holly Springs – Oct 24

• East Pennsboro Township – Oct 24

Dauphin County

• Derry Township: Oct. 31

• Elizabethville: Oct. 31

• Harrisburg: Oct. 25

• Hummelstown: Oct. 25

• Lower Paxton Township: Oct. 25

• Middletown: Oct. 25

• Millersburg: Oct. 25

• Paxtang: Oct. 25

• Penbrook: Halloween party (ages 12 and younger) 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Borough Hall.

• Swatara Township: Oct. 25

• Wiconisco Township: Oct. 25

DAUPHIN COUNTY HALLOWEEN PARADES

• East Hanover Township/Grantville – Oct. 18

• Elizabethville – Oct 22

• Paxtang – Oct 23

• Millerstown – Oct 25

• Hummelstown – Oct 29

• Wiconisco Township – Oct 29

Lancaster County

All cities and townships: Oct. 31 from 6pm-8pm

LANCASTER COUNTY HALLOWEEN PARADES

• Columbia – Oct 25

• Lititz – Oct 29

York County

• Carroll Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25

• Chanceford Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Codorus Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Conewago Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Cross Roads Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Dallastown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Delta Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Dillsburg Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25

• Dover Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Dover Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• East Hopewell Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• East Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• East Prospect Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Fairview Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Fawn Grove Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Fawn Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Felton Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Franklin Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25

• Franklintown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25

• Glen Rock Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Goldsboro Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Hallam Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Hanover Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23

• Heidelberg Township: trunk or treat, see Porters Fire Co. below

• Hellam Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Hopewell Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Jackson Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Jacobus Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Jefferson Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Lewisberry Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25

• Loganville Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Lower Chanceford Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Lower Windsor Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Manchester Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Manheim Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23

• Monaghan Township: 6-8 p.m., Oct. 25

• Mount Wolf Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• New Freedom Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• New Salem Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct 31

• Newberry Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25

• North Codorus Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• North Hopewell Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• North York Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Paradise Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Peach Bottom Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Penn Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23

• Railroad Borough: 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

• Red Lion Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Seven Valleys Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Shrewsbury Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Shrewsbury Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Springettsbury Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Springfield Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Spring Garden Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Spring Grove Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Stewartstown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Warrington Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Washington Township: no date/time set

• Wellsville Borough: 6-7 p.m. Oct 31

• West Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• West Manheim Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• West York Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Windsor Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Windsor Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Winterstown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Wrightsville Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Yoe Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• York City: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• York Haven Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• York Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Yorkana Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

YORK COUNTY HALLOWEEN PARADES

• Dallastown: 7 p.m. Oct. 18

• Dover: 3 p.m., Oct. 7

• Dillsburg: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20

• East Manchester Twp./Manchester/Mt. Wolf: 2 p.m. Oct. 21

• Gettysburg: 7:15-9:15 p.m., Oct. 23

• Hanover: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 25

• New Oxford: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 27

• Red Lion: 7 p.m. Oct. 29

• York City: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 28