Teen Wanted In A Double Murder In York Arrested

A teen wanted in a double murder in York was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to York City Police.

16 year old Luis Joshua Vicente-Ramirez, was arrested around 4:55 p.m. in the 300 Block of East Cottage Place, . He was taken into custody by patrol officers.

The teen was wanted in the deaths of 28-year-old Jameel Murray and 15-year-old Dezmen Jones. The two had been shot on Sept. 26 in the area of the 600 block of West Princess Street.

Vicente-Ramirez faces charges of two counts of criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor.