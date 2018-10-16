York City Shooting Investigation Identifies Two Other Suspects

While investigating last weekend’s shooting in York City, police have identified two suspects wanted on unrelated charges. Officers say 20-year old Rodney Johnson is wanted for felony weapons violations and possession of heroin, while 19-year old Michael Pagan Jr. is wanted for felony weapons violations and a bench warrant for domestics. Meanwhile, another man, Bruce Murray is still on the run following the Sunday morning shooting of a 31-year old man at the Pandora’s Box nightclub along the 400-block of East Market Street. The victim continues to recover.