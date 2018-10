One of the two men charged with a York City homicide has turned himself in to police. Officers say Rahmeire Bradshaw of Dover is accused in the October-7th shooting death of 24-year old Tyler Owens along the 100-block of South Richland Avenue. Earlier, police arrested 22-year old Zane Senft of no fixed address and charged him with criminal homicide in the case. Another suspect, 21-year old Myannh Legette of no fixed address remains at-large.