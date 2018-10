A York County man out for an early morning walk is struck and killed. The Coroner’s Office says 80-year old James Dell of Hanover was walking along Carlisle Street and Park Avenue in the borough just before 6:30a Monday when he was hit by a vehicle. Dell was taken to York Hospital where he died from his injuries. Hanover Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call them at 717-637-5575.