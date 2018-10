Two York City businesses were robbed recently and now the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking for your help in finding the suspect. Officials have released surveillance photos of the suspect from robberies at the Family Dollar store in the 100-block of North Duke Street and Eby’s Market in the 600-block of West Princess Street. Anyone who has more can call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.