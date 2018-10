One man was wounded in a York City shooting early Sunday and the suspect is still on the run. Police say the 31-year old man was shot at the Pandora’s Box club along the 400-block of East Market Street just after 1am. The victim was taken to York Hospital, but we don’t know his condition. Officers say the suspect, Bruce Murray has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and two firearms offenses. Anyone with more info can text an anonymous tip to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.