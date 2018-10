AN UPDATE TO A YORK COUNTY TRAFFIC ACCIDENT THAT LEFT A MAN DEAD. THE CORONER’S OFFICE SAYS THE DRIVER OF A MOTORCYCLE DIED AFTER HE COLLIDED WITH ANOTHER VEHICLE HEAD ON ALONG THE 1500-BLOCK OF BURKHOLDER ROAD IN LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP JUST AFTER 6:30P. OFFICIALS IDENTIFY THE VICTIM AS 38-YEAR OLD RAY KEENEY OF CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP. HE WAS NOT WEARING A HELMET AND HE WAS EJECTED IN THE CRASH. POLICE SAY MOMENTS BEFORE THE ACCIDENT, KEENEY HAD BEEN PASSING OTHER VEHICLES ERRATICALLY.