AN UPDATE TO THE STATE’S ORGAN DONATION LAW IS NOW ON GOVERNOR TOM WOLF’S DESK. THE STATE HOUSE FOLLOWED THE STATE SENATE’S LEAD THIS WEEK AND APPROVED THE LEGISLATION THAT WOULD IMPROVE COMMUNICATION BETWEEN COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICES AND ORGAN DONATION ORGANIZATIONS. THE MEASURE ALSO ALLOWS A FAMILY MEMBER OR CAREGIVER WITH POWER OF ATTORNEY TO COMPLETE A DONATION WHEN A VICTIM’S INTENTIONS ARE NOT CLEAR.