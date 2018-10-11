U-S News Puts Lancaster County At #1

Congratulations to Lancaster County who has been selected by U-S News and World Report as the best place in the nation to retire. In last years list of the 100 largest metropolitan areas to retire, Lancaster County came in second. To formulate the standings, U-S News looks at various criteria including the job market, taxes, the quality of health care, housing affordability along with the happiness of its citizens. Lancaster was followed by Fort Myers, Florida in second; Sarasota, Florida in third; Austin, Texas fourth; and Pittsburgh rounds out the top-5. At the bottom of the list, Stockton, California is 98th; Wichita, Kansas is 99th; and in last place, Bakersfield, California.