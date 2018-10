A motorcycle rider who was passing other vehicles erratically in York County Wednesday night then slammed head on into a vehicle heading in the other direction. The Coroner’s Office says the crash happened just before 6:30p along 1500-block of Burkholder Road in Lower Windsor Township. Officials say the rider was ejected on impact. He was not wearing a helmet. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity is being withheld pending family notification.