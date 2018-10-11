DNA Targets Suspect In 12-Year Old Lancaster Co. Burglary

DNA evidence leads a York man’s arrest for a more than 10-year old burglary in Lancaster County. Manheim Township Police say it was back in March of 2006 when someone broke into a home along the 300-block of Cobblestone Lane. The suspect stole $200-dollars worth of electronics and ransacked the place causing caused hundreds of dollars of damage. Blood left on a doorknob was analyzed and the results were put into a database and one person’s name allegedly popped up. Officers say 32-year old Aaron Handy of York has been charged with burglary and theft.