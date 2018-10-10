PA State Police Update Top-10 Most Wanted List

Two men from our area are among the new additions to the Pennsylvania State Police Ten Most Wanted List. Troopers say Richard Tyler is wanted for a January 2018 aggravated assault in York County and Santos Torres-Garcia, wanted for a 2017 rape in Adams County. Tips can be submitted through the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers web site or by calling 1-800-4-PA-TIPS. All crime stoppers tips are anonymous. Three suspects from the previous edition of the ten most wanted list were located thanks to such tips. A total of $6,000 in rewards was paid directly to the tipsters.