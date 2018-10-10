PA State Police Update Top-10 Most Wanted List

Posted on

Two men from our area are among the new additions to the Pennsylvania State Police Ten Most Wanted List. Troopers say Richard Tyler is wanted for a January 2018 aggravated assault in York County and Santos Torres-Garcia, wanted for a 2017 rape in Adams County. Tips can be submitted through the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers web site or by calling 1-800-4-PA-TIPS. All crime stoppers tips are anonymous. Three suspects from the previous edition of the ten most wanted list were located thanks to such tips. A total of $6,000 in rewards was paid directly to the tipsters.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.