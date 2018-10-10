Anti-Hazing Bill Moves Forward In PA Legislature

Transylvania is closer to requiring schools to have policies that try to prevent hazing as well as raising penalties for hazing. The state House Tuesday unanimously adopted the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Bill. The 19-year old was a Penn State fraternity pledge in 2017 when he died after drinking excessive amounts of alcohol, and then fell down some stairs. Lawmakers in the House made changes in the original bill that came from the state Senate. The measure now goes back to the upper chamber for additional approval.