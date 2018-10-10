Answers Wednesday For Real ID In PA

What is a Real ID, what does it mean for Pennsylvanians, and what do residents need to do if they want to obtain one. All those questions will be answered Wednesday at 1pm when PennDOT will host a live discussion at their Facebook page. Real IDs will be available for Pennsylvanians who want them in March 2019. After October 1, 2020, a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card or another federally-acceptable form of identification (such as a passport) will be required to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a secure federal building.