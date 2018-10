An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting last weekend in York City. Police say shots rang out along the 100-block of South Richland Avenue just after 1:30am Sunday. Officers say 24-year old Tyler Owens was wounded and taken to York Hospital where he died about 2-hours later. Then police arrested 22-year old Zane Kenneth Senft of no fixed address. He’s been charged with criminal homicide. Officers say Owens was targeted but they didn’t offer a motive for the killing.