A SUSPECT WANTED IN TWO YORK CITY SHOOTINGS IS NOW IN CUSTODY. U-S MARSHALS FUGITIVE TASK FORCE CAPTURED 18-YEAR OLD JAHZION SMALLWOOD WHO HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT IN THE SEPTEMBER-9th SHOOTING OF A 12-YEAR OLD BOY. IT HAPPENED ALONG THE 100-BLOCK OF STEVENS AVENUE. SMALLWOOD IS ALSO CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH THE SEPTEMBER-12TH SHOOTING OF 19-YEAR OLD STEPHEN GERHARDT IN THE 1ST-BLOCK OF DEWEY STREET IN WEST YORK.