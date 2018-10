Hersheypark Additions

AFTER TEASING A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT FOR WEEKS, HERSHEY’S ON WEDNESDAY UNVEILED A PLAN TO BUILD A NEW CHOCOLATETOWN TO OPEN IN THE SUMMER OF 2020. COMPANY OFFICIALS SAY THIS NEW 23-ACRE EXPANSION OF THE AMUSEMENT PARK WILL COST $150-MILLION DOLLARS. SOME OF THE NEW FEATURES INCLUDE HERSHEY’S 15th ROLLERCOASTER WHICH THEY BILL AS THE ‘FASTEST, TALLEST, LONGEST, SWEETEST’ ALONG WITH A NEW FRONT GATE. THE NEW SECTION WILL ALSO HAVE A NEW HOME FOR THE FAMOUS CAROUSEL WHICH TURNS 100 NEXT YEAR. GROUNDBREAKING IS SET FOR JANUARY.