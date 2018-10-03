Lancaster Taxi Driver Charged With Sex Assault

Rape is the lead charge against a Lancaster taxi driver. East Lampeter Township Police say Jesus Rosario followed a female passenger into her apartment back on July-31st and then allegedly sexually assaulted her. Officers say he only stopped when she yelled at him. Police interviewed Rosario days later and they say he gave several different version of events that ranged from him having no contact to consensual sexual contact. Rosario is also accused of sexual assault and aggressive indecent assault without consent.