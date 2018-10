A former vice president of the Rite Aid Corporation has pleaded guilty for taking $5.1-million dollars in a kickback scheme and avoiding taxes on his ill-gotten gains. U-S Attorney David Freed says 60-year old James Pilsner of Harrisburg, a former vice president for advertising, approved inflated invoices with the owners of a vendor, Atlanta-based Nuvision, Inc. Prosecutors say the scam happened from 2001 until 2017.