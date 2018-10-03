Alleged Lancaster Drug Dealer Charged With Supplying Fatal Dose

A Lancaster man charged last summer after he was found with 600-bags of heroin has now been accused of being the alleged supplier of a fatal dose of the drug. The District Attorney’s Office says 27-year old Leslie Jackson is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail. Officials say Jackson has been charged with the October-2016 death of a 22-year old West Lampeter Township man. Another suspect, Brenton Christensen of Manheim was arrested for arranging the drug deal last November. Police used cell phone texts and calls to track the transaction.