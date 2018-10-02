PA Gubernatorial Debate

The first and only debate voters in Pa. will get to hear from the candidates for governor happened Monday night at the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s annual dinner at the Hershey Lodge. Host of the tv game show ‘Jeopardy!’ Alex Trebek moderated the 45-minute debate between incumbent Democratic Governor Tom Wolf running for a second term and Republican challenger Scott Wagner. Wolf talked about his increasing money for education,and fighting the opioid epidemic. Wagner said he would overturn Wolf’s hold on carrying out the state’s death penalty and he advocates using zero-based budgeting for the commonwealth. Voters can make their choice on election day on November-6th.