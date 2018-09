A New York woman was the victim in a York County traffic accident on Wednesday night. The Coroner’s Office says 20-year old Caitlin Knoll of Chemung County was a passenger in an SUV that ran into the back of a tractor-trailer which had stopped at a traffic light. This was just before 11:30pm along Route-15 and Ore Bank Road in Carroll Township. Knoll was not wearing a seat belt.