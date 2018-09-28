PSU Student Gets Probation In 2017 Hazing Death

The second former Beta Theta Pi fraternity brother to plead guilty in the alcohol-fueled hazing death of a Penn State University student last year was sentenced on Thursday. A judge ordered 22-year old Joseph Ems Jr. of Philadelphia to serve a year of probation, 100 hours of community service along with a $1500-dollar fine. Ems pleaded guilty to one count of hazing and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor last month. He apologized for his role in the death to 19-year-old sophomore Timothy Piazza of New Jersey. Piazza died in February of last year after drinking large quantities of alcohol in his first night of pledging at the now shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He suffered a traumatic brain injury from several falls. No one called for help for several hours and Piazza later died. So far, three students have pleaded guilty to various offenses. About 2-dozen others have been charged in the case.