Mother Charged With Injuring Daughter In Lancaster Co. 10-Years Ago, Now In Custody

Ten years after an incident left a young girl with a traumatic brain injury, a Lancaster County mother is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. Now, 31-year old Jaquia Morales has turned herself into police in Orlando, Florida. An arrest warrant was issued for Morales, after a 2008 letter was recently found allegedly explaining to her daughter how she was injured. In the letter, Morales says she left the girl in a bathtub with the water running in November of 2008 while she went outside and smoked marijuana. When she returned the child was drowning. Morales pulled the girl out and called 9-1-1. The mother lost custody of her daughter and the letter was discovered by a foster family. The child who is now 12-years old continues to suffers from adult respiratory distress syndrome. A doctor says the injuries were a direct result of the mother’s actions.