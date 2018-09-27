Two Lancaster Co. Hospitals Connected To National Settlement Involving Alleged ‘Kickbacks’

A company will pay $260-million dollars in a national settlement over allegations of kickbacks and false billing at hospitals including two in Lancaster County. Federal prosecutors used evidence from two whistle-blowers to accuse Health Management Associates of various schemes including over-billing government programs including Medicare and setting admission quotas in order to increase profits. This happened over several years until 2012. Locally, HMA operated Lancaster Regional Medical Center and Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center. In exchange for the settlement from HMA, the government agreed not to prosecute. Another affiliated hospital in the region, the former Carlisle Regional Medical Center did plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. HMA was acquired by the Tennessee-based Community Health Systems Inc. in 2014.