Second Suspect In Lancaster City Torture Murder Of Disabled Brothers Pleads Guilty

The second man accused in the torture deaths of two disabled brothers in Lancaster City has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree murder. The District Attorney’s Office says 19-year old Joshua Proper was then sentenced to life in prison for the February-2017 deaths of 62-year old Richard Walton and 61-year old Leroy Kinsey. Police say Proper and another suspect, 19-year old Juan Cristo-Munoz broke into the home along the 600-block of Poplar Street looking for money. The two repeatedly stabbed the brothers asking for cash. Officers say one weapon they used was a large sword. Another resident was able to escape and they called police. When officers arrived, the suspects fled to the home’s basement where they were arrested. Earlier this year, Cristo-Munoz pled guilty to two counts of 1st-degree murder. Last April he was given two terms of life in prison.