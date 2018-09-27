Life In Prison For Man Convicted In Lancaster Co. Shotgun Murder

The former Columbia man convicted last week in the murder of his estranged wife’s new boyfriend 5.5-years ago, is sentenced to life in prison. The District Attorney’s Office says 42-year old Marino Casanova-Lanzo was found guilty of 1st-degree murder and burglary in the shooting death of 36-year old Parrish Thaxton. It happened in a home along the 200-block of North Third Street in Columbia in February of 2013. Prosecutors say the suspect broke into the home and walked up to the second floor where he used two-blasts from a sawed-off shotgun to kill the victim. A Lancaster County jury only took about 30-minutes to find the accused guilty.