York Co. Neighbor Charged With Attempting To Enter Another Apartment

A York Co. man is arrested for attempted criminal trespass, disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Southern Regional Police say they were called to an apartment building along the first block of Hanover Street in Glen Rock Borough Monday night for a neighbor who had left his apartment and climbed a fire escape and allegedly tried to push his way into another apartment. Officers say two young girls and their mother were able to hold the door and keep it from opening all the way. Police ordered the suspect to the ground but he only partially complied and that’s when a officer used his taser. The suspect, Edwin Ernest Balum-Caal then grabbed the device attempting but failing to gain control of it. He was then taken into custody. Balum-Caal was also charged with loitering, prowling at night, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. He is being held into York County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.