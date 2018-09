After an arson fire damaged two historic doors of the Lancaster City Hall last spring, Two new reproductions were installed Tuesday. Officials say the walnut doors are an replicas of the original ones put up in the 1930’s. Police say 29-year old Dwain London Jr allegedly paid 18-year old Patrick Baker $40-dollars to use gasoline to set fire to the doors and a city-owned vehicle. The two men are awaiting trial on multiple offenses including conspiracy and terrorism.