Man Sentenced Following Attempted Rape Plea In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County man is ordered to serve up to 70-years in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to multiple offenses including attempted rape of a Franklin-&-Marshall student last winter. The District Attorney’s Office says 48-year old Anthony Rutter attacked the 19-year old victim last February in her dorm room but she fought back and then got some help from another student. The suspect took off but officers were able to use surveillance cameras to track him down. Rutter had been released from state prison earlier on the day of the attack. His criminal record includes convictions for several violent crimes like indecent assault and aggravated assault of a police officer.