Lancaster City Council Approves Marijuana Decriminalization

York City has done it, so has Harrisburg and now Lancaster City has decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana. The goal of the ordinance is to clear a person’s permanent criminal record of such offenses which can affect future employment, among other areas. Following the 8-1 city council vote, police will have the discretion to issue a summary, which is similar to a traffic ticket, for the possession of small amounts of marijuana up to an ounce. State law treats the offense as a misdemeanor.