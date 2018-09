A wallaby is wandering in York County after the animal escaped from farm in Felton. The owners say the 3-year old named ‘Rocko’ managed to get free of an enclosure along the 13000-block of Wise Road that had been damaged by flooding last summer. They say the wallaby, which is related to the kangaroo family, is not aggressive but might be skittish of strangers. The marsupial like popcorn and potato chips. Anyone who spots ‘Rocko’ can call the owners at 717-779-8375.