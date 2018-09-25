State House Passes Statute Of Limitations Reform, Bill Now Moves To Senate

In the wake of a grand jury report last summer detailing decades of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church in the commonwealth, the state House Monday passed a statute of limitation reform bill. S.B. 261 was approved by a 171-to-23 vote. A rally in the state capitol followed where victims, advocate, lawmakers and the governor spoke. The bill would eliminate the criminal statute of limitations for child sexual abuse, create a two-year civil window so victims may sue to receive the care and the treatment that they deserve, specify that confidentiality agreements do not cover or prevent communications for law-enforcement and clarify the penalties for continuing to fail to report child abuse. The state Senate has about a week left in the current session to act on the legislation. Opponents are concerned with the constitutionality of a retroactive statute of limitations and the remedies clause of the constitution. But several lawmakers say they want to pass the legislation and leave that issue up to the state Supreme Court.