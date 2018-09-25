Feds Indict York Man For Medicaid Fraud

A York man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for health care fraud and making false statements in health care matters. U-S Attorney David Freed says 68-year old Nagy Abdelhamed applied for Medicaid and SNAP in August 2014 even though he owned a four-bedroom residence in York, a gas station in York, a 2008 Mercedes Benz automobile, received $1,124 a month in Social Security Disability benefits, and held approximately $58,500 in eight different bank accounts. Oofficials say Abdelhamed continued to fraudulently receive nearly $30,000 in benefits into 2018.