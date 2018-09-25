Daughter’s Boyfriend Charged With Shooting Girlfriend’s Parents In York Co.

A York County man is arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend’s parents. Lower Windsor Township Police say 21-year old Robert Hedrick was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after two people were shot at his girlfriend’s parents home along the 1700-block of Winters Road early Sunday morning. Officers say Hedrick and Morgan Forney were drinking late Saturday night with her parents when an argument turned violent. Police say Kimberly Forney retrieved a handgun from her bedroom but during a struggle the weapon passed to others and finally ended up in Hedrick’s hand. Officers say Hedrick fired four shots wounding the father Matthew Forney in the chest and the mother in the leg. We do not know their current condition.