Three Charged In Two York Co. Shootings

Three York-area residents have been identified as suspect in shootings that happened earlier this month. Police say 19-year old Stephen Gerhardt is being held in the county prison charged with criminal attempted homicide for the September-9th shooting of a 12-year old boy along the 100-block of Stevens Avenue. Gerhardt is also charged with reckless endangerment for a shooting on September-12th in the 1st-block of Dewey Street in West York where he was wounded in the torso. Similar offenses were filed in the same two shootings against 17-year old Eric Bones, who will be tried as an adult and 18-year old Jahzion Smallwood. Only Smallwood remains at large.