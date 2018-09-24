Officials: Body Found In Lancaster Co. May Have Been Dumped

An autopsy is planned for Monday on the body of man discovered along a rural Lancaster County road. The Coroner’s Office say there were no obvious signs of trauma to the 48-year old man’s body when it was found by a passerby Saturday morning. That’s when police were called to a field along the 2100-block of the New Danville Pike, Route-324 in Pequea Township. The District Attorney’s Office says there are indications that the dead man was driven to the location and then dumped. Anyone with more information is asked to call Southern Regional Police at 717-664-1180.