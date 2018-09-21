York Co. Man Arrested After 2-Year Old Boy Dies Of Injuries

Charges have been filed against a York County man after an autopsy showed a 2-year old boy died of a traumatic brain injury, strangulation and suffocation. The District Attorney has accused 39-year old Tyree Bowie with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child. Court documents claim Bowie took 2-year old Dante Mullinix to York Hospital on the night of Sept-6th and then left. The toddler was later transferred to Hershey Medical Center where he died last weekend. Bowie told police that he was the only person caring for the boy when he stopped breathing.