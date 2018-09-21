Trial Date Set For Suspect Charged With Killing Lancaster Co. Teacher In 1992

The trial date has been set for the man accused of killing a Lancaster County teacher more than 25-years ago. The proceedings against 49-year old Raymond Rowe, also known as professionally as DJ Freeze will begin on May-6th of 2019. Prosecutors used DNA to charge Rowe with the December 1992 rape and murder of 6th grade teacher Christy Mirack in her East Lampeter Township home. District Attorney Craig Stedman is seeking the death penalty. The suspect is being held in the Lancaster County Prison without bail.