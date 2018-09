The Lancaster man who is accused of throwing a pot of boiling water at a woman holding a 6-month old baby has been charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Manheim Township Police say 29-year old Noel Maldonado-Rosado was arrested following the domestic dispute at home along the 600-block of Wyncroft Lane last weekend. The infant was not injured but the adult was treated for burns at a local hospital.