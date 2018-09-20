PA State Police Officer Arrested For Assaulting Another Trooper/Fiance

A Pa. State Trooper has been charged with assaulting her fiance who is also a State Police Trooper. Middlesex Township Police say 26-year old Rhiannon Trate, who works out of the Chambersburg Barracks, has been charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct for a domestic incident last week. Investigators arrested Trate after they found injuries on the male victim and determined that she was the aggressor. The victim is assigned to the Carlisle Barracks. Court documents show that alcohol appeared to be a factor in the argument turning violent. Trate has been suspended without pay as the case moves forward.