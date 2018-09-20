PA Man Murders Parents After Divorce Decree Gives Home To Ex-Wife

The Chester County man who walked into a retirement community Wednesday evening and shot and killed his elderly parents is now dead. Police are not saying how he died but they believe 59-year old Bruce Rogal of Glenmoore went on the rampage after his divorce became final and the family home was awarded to his ex-wife. Rogal also tried to kill his ex-wife, but when he shot at her he missed. During a car chase with police, Rogal crashed into a home. The Chester County District Attorney says when police made contact with the suspect, he was dead. the investigation is ongoing.