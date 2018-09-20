New Life For Bankrupt Worley-&-Obitz

The defunct Worley-&-Obitz energy supply company that went out of business last spring will be resurrected under new management. Officials with Diesel Direct say they have purchased the Worley-&-Obitz assets for just under $11-million dollars in a bankruptcy court auction. They will operate their Manheim location as the company’s headquarters in Pa. Meanwhile, Diesel Direct then sold several divisions including the HVAC, propane and retail and home services to Rhoads Energy. Rhoads will also operate out of the Manheim location. Nearly 300-people lost their jobs when Worley-&-Obitz went bankrupt. Now, former employees are urged to apply for new job openings. Earlier this summer, Northern Regional Police arrested former Worley-&-Obitz CEO 57-year old Jeffrey Lyons and former controller 64-year old Karen Connelly and charged them with multiple financial crimes. There is also another investigation that is looking into possible bank fraud.