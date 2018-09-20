Chester Co. Man Arrested For Murder Of Lancaster Co. Man

An arrest has been made in the murder of a Lancaster County man. The Chester County District Attorney says 30-year old Hakeem Smith of Oxford is charged with criminal homicide and robbery among other offenses in the shooting death of 31-year old Samuel Algarin last Thursday. Algarin was dropped off by his mother at a local coffee shop parking lot to pick up his vehicle and then disappeared until his body was found along Limestone Road in West Fallowfield Township. Police say Smith had been living with his mother when she through him out last Thursday. Prosecutors believe Smith attacked Algarin because he needed a car and money. Officers used surveillance video from a convenience store to allegedly spot Smith driving the victim’s missing SUV, before he abandoned it. Investigators say they also found evidence linking the suspect to the victim’s vehicle and cell phone. Smith is being held without bail in the Chester County Prison.