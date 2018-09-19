Robbery/Assault Charges Filed Against Four People In Manheim

An argument over property turned violent and now 4-people in Lancaster County have been charged. Northern Regional Police say the altercation began at the victim’s business along the 100-block of East Sun Hill Road in Manheim on September-9th. Officers say 3-men allegedly assaulted the victim and then drove away in his truck, which struck the victim knocking him to the ground. Police have charged Eric Pride, Kristopher McCamant and Brice Matteson with robbery and criminal conspiracy among other offenses. Another suspect, 54-year old Tracie Matteson turned herself in to police. She faces similar charges. The victim’s injuries were treated at a local hospital.