A suspect is in custody for a Lebanon City shooting that left a man wounded early last Sunday. Police say 35-year old Jose Pena-Panell has been charged with multiple offenses including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. The shooting happened after a party in a home along the 900-block of North 7th Street. The victim is recovering from two bullet wounds. Pena-Panell is being held in the Lebanon County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.