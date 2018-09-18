Lancaster City Domestic Incident Ends In Police Shooting

A domestic incident turned deadly in Lancaster City late Sunday night when a man who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint was shot dead by police. The District Attorney’s Office says a neighbor along the 500-block of Pershing Avenue called police at around 10pm when they heard children yelling that their father was going to kill their mother and that she was being beaten. Once officers arrived on the scene, they observed the suspect, 29-year old Ricardo Avenia holding a 27-year old woman at gunpoint. The D-A says an officer fired one shot killing Avenia. No other shots were fired. State Police investigate police-involved shootings. The district attorney will decide whether the use of deadly force was justified. Meanwhile, the shooting that took place less than an hour later along the 500-block of Green Street was not related to this incident. The victim there was being treated at a local hospital for an injury that police described as non-life threatening.